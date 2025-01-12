Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.53 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.80.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

