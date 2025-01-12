Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,141.24. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.57%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

