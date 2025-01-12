Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.47 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.67.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,631 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $591.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $782.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

