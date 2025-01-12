Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

Equifax Stock Down 1.7 %

Equifax stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.02 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

