Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,025 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 2,184.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,633,905.40. This represents a 8.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,107 shares of company stock worth $7,768,381 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.97) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

