Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 359 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 92.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.81.

Insulet Stock Up 0.5 %

Insulet stock opened at $271.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $279.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

