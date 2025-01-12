Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,153,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 405,624 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,557 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 397,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 335,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,325,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

