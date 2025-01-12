Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,218 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.05. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

