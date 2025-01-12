Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 179 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 66.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 38.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Illumina Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.