Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,843 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $402.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.93.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

