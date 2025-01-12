Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Down 1.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $196.83 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NDSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,081.49. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock worth $433,080. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.