NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.91 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

