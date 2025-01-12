ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $101.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

