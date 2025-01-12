ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

