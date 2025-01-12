ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

FTGS stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

