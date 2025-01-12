ORG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FELE opened at $93.38 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $150,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

