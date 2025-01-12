ORG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 673.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 89.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 313.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

