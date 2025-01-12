ORG Partners LLC Buys 202 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 377.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $103.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

