ORG Partners LLC Buys 43 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $565.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $487.66 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.02 and its 200 day moving average is $568.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.