ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after purchasing an additional 451,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after purchasing an additional 373,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,820,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,514 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 250.41 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $172.43.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. This trade represents a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,549 shares of company stock worth $97,242,271. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

