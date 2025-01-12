ORG Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 110.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total transaction of $5,063,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,304,518.24. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,936 shares of company stock valued at $188,324,604. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $623.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $649.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $557.29 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

