ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cencora by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,623,000 after buying an additional 370,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 155.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,828,000 after buying an additional 363,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 308,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $253.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

