ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $232.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $191.88 and a one year high of $269.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

