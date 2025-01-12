ORG Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

