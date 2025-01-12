ORG Partners LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $188.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $193.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

