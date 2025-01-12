ORG Partners LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

