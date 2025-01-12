ORG Partners LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

