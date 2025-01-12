ORG Partners LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $36.83 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

