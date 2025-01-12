ORG Partners LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

