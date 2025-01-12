ORG Partners LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

