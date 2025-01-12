ORG Partners LLC Invests $121,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

NYSEARCA GFEB opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

