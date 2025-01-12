ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.7 %

GNOV stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

