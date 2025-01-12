ORG Partners LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 56,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.