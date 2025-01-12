ORG Partners LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SDVY stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

