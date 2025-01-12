ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,471 Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Stock Performance

BCDF opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (BCDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to broadly invest in blockchain development companies of any market capitalization from around the world. BCDF was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF (NYSEARCA:BCDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Blockchain Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.