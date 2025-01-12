ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,799 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $16,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,263,000 after buying an additional 684,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $11,519,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

