ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 175.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

