ORG Partners LLC Sells 483 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.73. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.