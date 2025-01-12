ORG Partners LLC Sells 53,071 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,071 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 341,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.