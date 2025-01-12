ORG Partners LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $3,345,228.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,059. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

