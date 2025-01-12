Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.33. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 168,892 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.