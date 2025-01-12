Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 40.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

