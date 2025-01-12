QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.11. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.03 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.