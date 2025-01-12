Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 84,976 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 674.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

