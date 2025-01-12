Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 880,373 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

REGN opened at $696.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $691.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

