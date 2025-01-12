Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,242,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 322,156 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,118,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,493,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,001,000 after purchasing an additional 165,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

RCKT opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $144,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,490 shares of company stock worth $176,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

