Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,417 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,431,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,346,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,377,000 after acquiring an additional 648,333 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.