S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466,127 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $483.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.52. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

