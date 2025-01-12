ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,655,000 after purchasing an additional 644,526 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

