ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $869,854.83. This trade represents a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $581.73 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $592.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

